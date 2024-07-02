Public has chosen us: PM in Lok Sabha





Modi says, "The public has chosen us in the world's largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Despite spreading lies continuously, they suffered a huge defeat.





"Yesterday and today, several MPs have expressed their views of the President's address, especially those who have come among us for the first time as Parliamentarians. They followed all the rules of the Parliament and their behaviour was like that of an experienced Parliamentarian and despite being the first timer, they have enhanced the dignity of the House and have made this debate more valuable with their views..."

PM Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Lok Sabha.