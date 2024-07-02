RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Public has chosen us: PM in Lok Sabha
July 02, 2024  16:25
image
PM Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Lok Sabha.

Modi says, "The public has chosen us in the world's largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Despite spreading lies continuously, they suffered a huge defeat.

"Yesterday and today, several MPs have expressed their views of the President's address, especially those who have come among us for the first time as Parliamentarians. They followed all the rules of the Parliament and their behaviour was like that of an experienced Parliamentarian and despite being the first timer, they have enhanced the dignity of the House and have made this debate more valuable with their views..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi has to use two crutches of TDP, JD-U to run govt: Opposition
Modi has to use two crutches of TDP, JD-U to run govt: Opposition

Banerjee said the prime minister will now have to move around the country and also abroad with two crutches.

Who's The Li'l Fella With Mbappe?
Who's The Li'l Fella With Mbappe?

French football superstar Kylian Kylian Mbappe celebrated France's passage into the qurterfinals at Euro 2024 by indulging a young fan with a hug and a selfie.

'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'
'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'

'Any cricketer from any country should be helped by his Board, but Anshu's case must be taken up on priority and treated as paramount.'

Why Shatrughan Sinha Was Hospitalised
Why Shatrughan Sinha Was Hospitalised

'I suppose all the excitement of the past few weeks caught up with me.'

Rs 25 lakh 'supari' was given to kill Salman: Chargesheet
Rs 25 lakh 'supari' was given to kill Salman: Chargesheet

The gang planned to use sophisticated weapons, including AK-47, from Pakistan for the attack, the official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances