Prohibitory orders at Pune picnic spots post tragedy





The administration has already outlined a series of safety measures for hazardous tourist locations which includes identification and demarcation of dangerous areas, the presence of lifeguards and rescue teams, and the installation of warning boards.





The move comes after the incident on Sunday when a woman and four children were swept away at a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam, a well-known picnic spot in the picturesque Lonavala hill station of Pune district.





According to a notification issued by district collector Suhas Divase on Tuesday, Section 163 of the newly implemented Bhartiya Nagari Suraksha Sanhita and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will be enforced at specific spots across Maval, Mulshi, Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha, Indapur, and Haveli tehsils.





The order prohibits gatherings of five or more people, restricts individuals from entering deep water bodies, and bans taking selfies and creating reels at these sites.





Violators will face action under the provisions of the BNNS and the Disaster Management Act. -- PTI

The Pune district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders at several popular picnic spots, including Bhushi Dam and the Pavana Dam region in Maval tehsil, effective from July 2 to 31 to ensure tourist safety during the monsoon season.