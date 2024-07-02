RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM's reply on Motion of Thanks at 4 pm today
July 02, 2024  14:27
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, in the Lok Sabha, at around 4 PM today. 

Union Health Minister JP Nadda will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations or observations contained in the 143rd & 154th reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants pertaining to MoHFW.

 He will also address the status of the implementation of the recommendations contained in the 145th and 153rd reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants pertaining to the Ministry of AYUSH. 

 JP Nadda, MoS Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Jitin Prasada, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Shobha Karandlaje, BL Verma, L Murugan, Ajay Tamta, Kamlesh Paswan, Ravneet Singh will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?

Brush up your facts on the Indian monsoon.

Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak
Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak

A 'gutted' David Miller said the T20 World Cup final loss to India was a tough blow for South Africa.

Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket

Sai Sudharsan and Prithvi Shaw failed to get big scores in their English county games for Surrey and Northamptonshire respectively.

Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul asks Speaker to restore LS speech
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul asks Speaker to restore LS speech

Gandhi's remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches and a rare intervention from the prime minister, who slammed the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

When Can Speaker Expunge MPs' Remarks?
When Can Speaker Expunge MPs' Remarks?

'Expunging remarks is within the powers of the Speaker.' 'Nobody can question or challenge the Speaker's decision.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances