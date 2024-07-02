PM's reply on Motion of Thanks at 4 pm today





Union Health Minister JP Nadda will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations or observations contained in the 143rd & 154th reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants pertaining to MoHFW.





He will also address the status of the implementation of the recommendations contained in the 145th and 153rd reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants pertaining to the Ministry of AYUSH.





JP Nadda, MoS Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Jitin Prasada, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Shobha Karandlaje, BL Verma, L Murugan, Ajay Tamta, Kamlesh Paswan, Ravneet Singh will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, in the Lok Sabha, at around 4 PM today.