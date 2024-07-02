RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM to address Lok Sabha today
July 02, 2024  09:51
image
Several portions of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House yesterday have been expunged. The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting today.

Notably, PM Modi's address will be his first speech to the MPs of the ruling bloc during the first session of Parliament since he assumed office for a third straight term.

PM Modi will also deliver his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the lower house of Parliament. 
