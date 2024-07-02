People's mandate to Cong is to sit in Oppn: PM





"Then the people of the country chose us to serve them and that moment started the era of change in the country and in the last 10 years my government has had many successes, many achievements, but one achievement which filled everyone with strength, was to pull the country out of the depths of despair and stand with hope and faith, self-confidence was built in the country.





"The country started believing, those who used to say before 2014 that nothing can happen, started saying that anything can happen in this country, everything is possible in this country, we did the work of instilling this confidence.





"The people of this country have given a mandate to the Congress in the 2024 elections and the mandate of this country is that you sit there, sit in the opposition and when the arguments end, keep shouting."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament: "There was a time before 2014 when those 7 words (Iss desh ka kuch nahi ho sakta) had settled in the minds of the people of India, the society was drowned in the depths of despair.