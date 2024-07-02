RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oppn upset at third term for non-Cong PM: Modi@NDA meet
July 02, 2024  11:22
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked NDA MPs to follow parliamentary rules and conduct, and learn from senior members about the best practices, comments that came a day after the ruling alliance accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of making a "most irresponsible" speech. 

 Addressing a meeting of NDA MPs, Modi said the opposition is upset as for the first time a non-Congress leader has become prime minister for a third straight term, sources said. 

 Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Modi asked MPs to study parliamentary issues, attend Parliament regularly and raise the matters related to their constituency effectively. Asked if Modi referred to Gandhi's Monday speech in Lok Sabha, Rijiju said he made no such mention but added that when the country's prime minister speaks, the message is for everyone. 

 Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent. 

 At the alliance meeting, Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders for his "historic" third term, Rijiju added. Sources said the prime minister asked MPs to study any issue before making comments on it before media, and said they should stay in touch with constituencies and thank voters for their support. 

 Modi also asked MPs to visit the Prime Ministers Museum, noting that it documents the life journey of all prime ministers, something which was not done by earlier governments. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sebi slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg, US firm terms it 'nonsense'
Sebi slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg, US firm terms it 'nonsense'

US short seller Hindenburg Research, which had rocked the Adani Group with allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, on Tuesday said it has received a show cause notice from Indian capital market regulator Sebi over...

Sumit Nagal beaten in first round at Wimbledon
Sumit Nagal beaten in first round at Wimbledon

Up against higher-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 53) of Serbia in the first round, the world No. 72, who has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, lost 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

BJP ally Naidu proposes face-to-face meeting with Cong's Revanth Reddy
BJP ally Naidu proposes face-to-face meeting with Cong's Revanth Reddy

Naidu proposed to meet at Reddy's place to address unresolved bifurcation issues.

In Pictures - Team India depart for Zimbabwe tour!
In Pictures - Team India depart for Zimbabwe tour!

The new-look Indian team to be captained by Shubman Gill departed for their upcoming tour for Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?
Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?

It was almost as if we were back to 'acchey din', when Parliament was a forum where two sides fought ferociously as equals. For that we need to thank Rahul Gandhi, notes Jyoti Punwani.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances