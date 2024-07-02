Oppn upset at third term for non-Cong PM: Modi@NDA meet





Addressing a meeting of NDA MPs, Modi said the opposition is upset as for the first time a non-Congress leader has become prime minister for a third straight term, sources said.





Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Modi asked MPs to study parliamentary issues, attend Parliament regularly and raise the matters related to their constituency effectively. Asked if Modi referred to Gandhi's Monday speech in Lok Sabha, Rijiju said he made no such mention but added that when the country's prime minister speaks, the message is for everyone.





Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.





At the alliance meeting, Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders for his "historic" third term, Rijiju added. Sources said the prime minister asked MPs to study any issue before making comments on it before media, and said they should stay in touch with constituencies and thank voters for their support.





Modi also asked MPs to visit the Prime Ministers Museum, noting that it documents the life journey of all prime ministers, something which was not done by earlier governments. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked NDA MPs to follow parliamentary rules and conduct, and learn from senior members about the best practices, comments that came a day after the ruling alliance accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of making a "most irresponsible" speech.