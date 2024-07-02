RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NEET-PG likely to be held mid-August: Sources
July 02, 2024  20:28
File image
File image
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate 2024 is likely to be held mid-August, sources said on Tuesday. 

The revised date for the medical entrance exam is expected to be announced this week. 

A meeting was held in the Union home ministry on Monday, in which officials from the health ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services, and Cyber Cell officials discussed the preparedness for the NEET-PG, which is to be held online. 

"Besides the NEET-PG, the meeting was held to evaluate the robustness of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6," a source said. 

Monday's meeting was held to check the "robustness" of the system for the conduct of the exam in the coming days, the sources added. 

It was learnt that the TCS top brass briefed the meeting about the various aspects of the exam procedure. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CJI on new criminal laws: Issues pending before SC, so won't comment
CJI on new criminal laws: Issues pending before SC, so won't comment

Amid a heated debate over the three new criminal laws, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday refused to comment on them, saying the issues arising from these statutes were pending before the Supreme Court.

Women, children among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang
Women, children among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang

According to Sikandra Rao sub divisional magistrate Ravendra Kumar, the stampede took place when devotees tried to get a glimpse of the Bhole Baba, who conducted the 'satsang', at the end of the event.

Wimbledon defending champion crashes out in Round 1!
Wimbledon defending champion crashes out in Round 1!

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Ronaldo announces farewell from Euro Championships
Ronaldo announces farewell from Euro Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has confirmed that the ongoing European Championship will be his last

M&A deal value slows 9% to $38 billion in the first half of 2024
M&A deal value slows 9% to $38 billion in the first half of 2024

b

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances