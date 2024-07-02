NDA meet: PM garlanded amid Bharat Mata ki chants





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda along with Union Ministers and other MPS were seen arriving for the meeting this morning.





The NDA's parliamentary party meeting in being held at GMC Balayogi Auditorium of the Parliament Library Building (PLB).





Various NDA leaders including Giriraj Singh, Milind Deora, Kangana Ranaut and Jayant Chaudhary, were seen arriving for the meeting. Prime Minister Modi will address the MPs, in his first speech to the MPs of the ruling bloc during the first session of Parliament since he assumed office for a third straight term.

Ahead of the proceedings of the Parliament Session for Tuesday, MPs from National Democratic Alliance converged for a meeting in Parliament premises.