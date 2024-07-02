Modi urges LS speaker to take action against 'lies"





Targeting Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi tells the speaker that the Lok Sabha and country expect him to take strict action against 'tradition of lies' in the House.





Parliament was misled yesterday; parliamentary democracy cannot be protected if it is not taken seriously, PM Modi says.





We saw childish behaviour in the Lok Sabha yesterday, Modi says, referring to Rahul Gandhi.





"He is out on bail in corruption case, convicted for insulting OBC community, facing several defamation cases."

It's a serious matter that conspiracy being hatched to level false allegations against Hindus, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha, replying to the debate on the President's address to Parliament.