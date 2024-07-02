RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lufthansa plane experiences fire in wheel after landing at Delhi airport; passengers safe
July 02, 2024  20:50
File image
File image
A Lufthansa wide-body A380 aircraft from Munich experienced fire in one of the wheels during landing at the Delhi airport on Monday night, according to sources. 

The aircraft, which operated flight LH 762, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. 

Since the plane had to undergo checks and spare parts were not immediately available, the return flight to Munich was cancelled, they added. 

Sources said there were around 490 passengers on board the aircraft, which made a controlled landing at the airport. 

"While LH762 landed safely in Delhi, a short term technical deregistration of the aircraft was required due to the lack of availability of spare parts after a controlled landing. Safety is our top priority at Lufthansa," an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The sources said the fire was noticed in one of the wheels during landing. 

Further, the sources said that due to the incident, the return flight LH 763 was cancelled after boarding passes were issued to the passengers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mid-sized cities to emerge as big demand centre for EVs: Report
Mid-sized cities to emerge as big demand centre for EVs: Report

The gap in demand for electric vehicles between large and mid-sized cities in the country is shrinking and the Tier-II 2 cities are likely to emerge as the next big demand centre for EVs, a report said on Tuesday. An analysis of the...

Women, children among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang
Women, children among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang

According to Sikandra Rao sub divisional magistrate Ravendra Kumar, the stampede took place when devotees tried to get a glimpse of the Bhole Baba, who conducted the 'satsang', at the end of the event.

MVA fields 3rd candidate for council polls, Uddhav 'confident' of winning
MVA fields 3rd candidate for council polls, Uddhav 'confident' of winning

The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday fielded Milind Narvekar, a close aide of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, in the biennial elections to 11 seats from the legislative council, taking the number of candidates in the fray to...

Rasqinha: Penalty corners key to India's medal hopes
Rasqinha: Penalty corners key to India's medal hopes

Legendary Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has laid out a clear challenge for the national men's team as they set their sights on a Paris Olympics medal

CJI on new criminal laws: Issues pending before SC, so won't comment
CJI on new criminal laws: Issues pending before SC, so won't comment

Amid a heated debate over the three new criminal laws, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday refused to comment on them, saying the issues arising from these statutes were pending before the Supreme Court.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances