LS condemns Oppn's disruptions during PM speech

LS condemns Oppn's disruptions during PM speechJuly 02, 2024 19:08
JUST IN: Lok Sabha passes resolution condemning opposition's disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.
Union minister Rajnath Singh moved the resolution to condemn Opposition's disruptions during the PM's address, saying they shredded parliamentary norms.
Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die afte passing the resolution.
