LS condemns Oppn's disruptions during PM speech
July 02, 2024  19:08
JUST IN: Lok Sabha passes resolution condemning opposition's disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.

Union minister Rajnath Singh moved the resolution to condemn Opposition's disruptions during the PM's address, saying they shredded parliamentary norms.

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die afte passing the resolution.
TOP STORIES

HC terms BRS leader Kavitha as main conspirator, denies bail
HC terms BRS leader Kavitha as main conspirator, denies bail

The high court, which perused the material collected by the investigating agencies, said Kavitha was prima facie involved in the payment of kickbacks in various processes and activities relating to proceeds of crime and in the commission...

Mature Parag says hard choices paved way for comeback
Mature Parag says hard choices paved way for comeback

Parag credited Sangakkara for making things easier for him as he was easy to approach.

At least 60 killed in stampede at a 'satsang' in UP's Hathras
At least 60 killed in stampede at a 'satsang' in UP's Hathras

At least 50-60 people died and several others were injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

NEET-PG likely to be held mid-August: Sources
NEET-PG likely to be held mid-August: Sources

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is likely to be held mid-August, sources said on Tuesday.

Smriti Mandhana offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple
Smriti Mandhana offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple

Smriti Mandhana visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday alongside her family.

