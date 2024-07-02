RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
July 02, 2024  22:27
A view of Lok Sabha proceeding/ANI Photo
A view of Lok Sabha proceeding/ANI Photo
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after passage of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. 

The session, which began on June 24, had seven sittings that were spread over 34 hours and the productivity of the House was 103 percent, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. 

The session saw 539 Lok Sabha members take oath or make affirmation over the first two days. 

Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on June 27. 

Over 68 members participated in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address moved by BJP member Anurag Thakur and seconded by Bansuri Swaraj. 

The debate on the Motion of Thanks lasted for 18 hours, Birla said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Tuesday. -- PTI
