Kharge tells Dhankar: Sonia made me, not you...





A visibly upset Kharge responds, " You cannot every time run down the chair. You cannot every time disrespect the chair... You stand suddenly and speak whatever you want without understanding what I am saying. Never in the history of this country and Parliamentary democracy and Rajya Sabha proceedings, there has been such disregard for the chair, as from you... Time for you to reflect... Your dignity has been attacked multiple times... I have always tried to protect your dignity..."

War of words between Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar. Kharge made a statement in the RS that the person who made him what he is, is sitting next to him, and pointing to Sonia Gandhi, said, "Mereko bananewale yahan baithe hain, Smt Sonia Gandhi. Na Ramesh bana sakte hain, na aap bana sakte hain, janta ne mujhe banaya."