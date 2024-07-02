RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kharge tells Dhankar: Sonia made me, not you...
July 02, 2024  12:26
image
War of words between Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar. Kharge made a statement in the RS that the person who made him what he is, is sitting next to him, and pointing to Sonia Gandhi, said, "Mereko bananewale yahan baithe hain, Smt Sonia Gandhi. Na Ramesh bana sakte hain, na aap bana sakte hain, janta ne mujhe banaya."

A visibly upset Kharge responds, " You cannot every time run down the chair. You cannot every time disrespect the chair... You stand suddenly and speak whatever you want without understanding what I am saying. Never in the history of this country and Parliamentary democracy and Rajya Sabha proceedings, there has been such disregard for the chair, as from you... Time for you to reflect... Your dignity has been attacked multiple times... I have always tried to protect your dignity..." 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: Manisha's Oregano Cheese Parathas
Recipe: Manisha's Oregano Cheese Parathas

The burst of cheese will take these parathas to another level.

'We Won As A Team, It's About All Of Us, Not About Any Individual'
'We Won As A Team, It's About All Of Us, Not About Any Individual'

'Thank you to everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory.'

Why EV Sales Dropped To 14%
Why EV Sales Dropped To 14%

So far this year, around 839,545 electric vehicles have been sold, accounting for approximately 6.69% of the total 12,541,684 vehicles sold.

Robust summer demand across fans, ACs to drive gains for Havells India
Robust summer demand across fans, ACs to drive gains for Havells India

Electrical Consumer Durable (ECD) companies like Havells India have seen strong Q4FY24 sales and continuing seasonal demand across fans, air coolers, and room air conditioners (RAC) in addition to business-to-business sales of cables,...

There's Something Special About Triptii
There's Something Special About Triptii

Can you resist the actor's charm?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances