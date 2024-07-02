RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India was in depths of despair till 2014: Modi
July 02, 2024  16:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha: "This country has seen the politics of appeasement for a long time and the model of governance of appeasement for a long time. Hum tushtikaran nahi santushtikaran ke vichaar ko lekar chalein hai'.

"Country was in depths of despair in 2014, people elected us and an era of transformation began.

"I assure my countrymen that we have taken the resolution of Viksit Bharat and we will make efforts to fulfil that resolution and we will do it with full dedication and honesty and we will spend every moment of our time to fulfil this resolution."
