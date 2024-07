"City of Joy-Kolkata", a photography exhibition featuring the works of 36 renowned photographers, curated by ace photographer Mukesh Parpiani, comes on at the NCPA, Nariman Point.





Dates: 5th July to 14th July, 2024

Time: Noon to 8pm

Venue: Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai.





Make time for a peek into Calcutta and Kolkata.