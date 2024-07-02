RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC to hear Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today
July 02, 2024  09:24
image
The Delhi High Court will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition on Tuesday against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged liquor policy scam.

 On July 1, CM Kejriwal was denied two additional meetings with his lawyers through video conferencing (VC) from Tihar Jail by the Rouse Avenue court. Special judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the application moved on behalf of Kejriwal. 

The special judge said, "Learned counsel for the applicant has failed to convince the court as to how the applicant is entitled to two additional legal meetings through VC on the same grounds which have been discussed and dealt with in the earlier order. There appears to be no reason whatsoever to take a different view based on the contents of the application under consideration."
