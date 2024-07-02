RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hathras stampede: PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia
July 02, 2024  20:13
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow over the stampede in Hathras and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The stampede occurred during a religious congregation at a 'satsang' event in Uttar Pradesh's Pulrai village where a large number of people had gathered. 

More than 50 people were killed and several others injured in the stampede. 

Amidst his reply to a two-day debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address to both Houses of Parliament, Modi condoled the death. 

"In the midst of discussions, I have also been given sad news. It has come to my attention that there have been many tragic deaths in the stampede in Hathras, UP," Modi said in Lok Sabha.

"I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this incident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he said.

The prime minister said senior officials of the central government are in constant contact with the Uttar Pradesh administration to coordinate aid efforts.

"Through this forum, I assure everyone that all possible assistance will be provided to the victims," he said.

The PM Office (PMO) announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras.

'The injured would be given Rs 50,000,' the PMO said in a post on X.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CJI on new criminal laws: Issues pending before SC, so won't comment
CJI on new criminal laws: Issues pending before SC, so won't comment

Amid a heated debate over the three new criminal laws, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday refused to comment on them, saying the issues arising from these statutes were pending before the Supreme Court.

Women, children among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang
Women, children among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang

According to Sikandra Rao sub divisional magistrate Ravendra Kumar, the stampede took place when devotees tried to get a glimpse of the Bhole Baba, who conducted the 'satsang', at the end of the event.

Wimbledon defending champion crashes out in Round 1!
Wimbledon defending champion crashes out in Round 1!

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Ronaldo announces farewell from Euro Championships
Ronaldo announces farewell from Euro Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has confirmed that the ongoing European Championship will be his last

M&A deal value slows 9% to $38 billion in the first half of 2024
M&A deal value slows 9% to $38 billion in the first half of 2024

b

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances