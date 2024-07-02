RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chhattisgarh HC allows man to bury mother's body as per Christian rituals in native village
July 02, 2024  23:50
image
The Chhattisgarh high court has ordered burial of the body of a woman, who had converted to Christianity, on the private land owned by her in her native village in Bastar district of the state as per her family's wishes. 

A bench of Justice Parth Prateem Sahu passed the order on Monday while hearing a petition filed by Ramlal Kashyap of Arracote village under Parpa police station limits in Bastar district of the state. 

Kashyap filed the petition for the last rites of his mother at the graveyard located in his native Arracote village as per the Christian customs and traditions, but the local tribal villagers objected to it. 

In its order, the court said, "It is already a well-settled principle of law in Article 21 of the Constitution of India, including the right of persons, to have a decent burial. Right to life implies a meaningful life with human dignity, not just an animal life, and this right also extends to a person who is dead. This right extends until death of a person which covers the right to decent life up to death, including a decent death procedure." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian hurdler Yarraji clinches historic Olympic berth
Indian hurdler Yarraji clinches historic Olympic berth

Several Indian athletes secured their spots for the upcoming Paris Olympics, with Jyothi Yarraji becoming the country's first female 100m hurdler to qualify.

108 women, 7 children killed in stampede at UP satsang
108 women, 7 children killed in stampede at UP satsang

The stampede took place as people headed home after a satsang in the district's Phulrai village, conducted by a preacher known as Bhole Baba. Twenty-seven bodies were brought to a hospital in neighbouring Etah district. Senior...

'Teesri baar toh haare hain par mausi ji...': Modi invokes Sholay to mock Cong
'Teesri baar toh haare hain par mausi ji...': Modi invokes Sholay to mock Cong

In a scathing attack on the Congress in his address in the Lok Sabha, Modi also called it parjeevi (parasitic) party and claimed that it ate into the votes of its allies.

Wimbledon defending champion crashes out in Round 1!
Wimbledon defending champion crashes out in Round 1!

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

'Balak buddhi, 99 out of 543': Modi mounts stinging retort on Rahul
'Balak buddhi, 99 out of 543': Modi mounts stinging retort on Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people have given his government a mandate for stability and continuity for the third consecutive term after seeing its work of 10 years and accused the Congress of trying to build a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances