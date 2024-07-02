Australia doubles visa fees for foreign students





The move has triggered outrage from student representatives who say that the price hike will drive potential students to competitors, ABC News reported on Monday.





From July 1, the international student visa fee has risen to $1,600 from $710.





The federal government said the additional revenue will help fund initiatives in education including cuts to graduate debt, financial support for apprentices, and the ongoing implementation of its migration strategy, the report said.





"International education is an incredibly important national asset and we need to ensure its integrity and quality," Minister for Education Jason Clare said in a statement. -- PTI

