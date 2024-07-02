At NDA meet PM asks MPs to follow Parliament rules





"PM has also made one request. Every MP, along with their family, should visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya... At Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the journey from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru to PM Narendra Modi has been displayed in a beautiful manner. There is no political agenda. This is the first such effort that the entire country should get to know of the contribution of each PM, appreciate it, learn from it and pay tribute to them."

"Secondly, the PM guided us regarding the conduct of MPs. He said that every MP should present the matters of their constituency in the House very well as per rules. He also told us to develop expertise in other major issues of interest -- be it water, environment, social area. So, PM told us to develop expertise in those areas. PM urged NDA MPs to follow rules of the Parliament, Parliamentary democracy system and conduct which is essential to becoming a good MP. We have decided to follow this mantra.