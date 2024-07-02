RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Alliance with Shiv Sena time-tested friendship: Modi
July 02, 2024  00:36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as a time-tested friendship, bound by common ideals and a shared vision for India's development. 

Modi made these remarks when members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP called on him. 

The newly elected MPs from Maharashtra congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third consecutive term in office and extended best wishes for his future endeavours. 

 "Had a great meeting with Shiv Sena MPs. Ours is not a political alliance - it is a time-tested friendship, bound together by common ideals and a shared vision for India's development," the prime minister said in a post on X. 

Modi said it was commendable how Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and to fulfil the great Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals. 

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in September-October and the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP have announced to contest the polls as a coalition. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sabalenka, Azarenka out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries
Sabalenka, Azarenka out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries

Sabalenka, who was set to face American Emina Bektas, was replaced in the draw by Russian Erika Andreeva, while fellow Belarusian Azarenka's spot was taken up by another lucky loser in Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot.

Euro PIX: Kolo Muani scores late as France beat Belgium
Euro PIX: Kolo Muani scores late as France beat Belgium

Images from the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between France and Belgium, at Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany, on Monday.

India takes first steps to meet 2070 net-zero goal, Niti Aayog forms panels
India takes first steps to meet 2070 net-zero goal, Niti Aayog forms panels

Three years after India declared its goal to become a net-zero economy by 2070, the policy design for achieving the target has begun, with the NITI Aayog forming dedicated multi-sectoral committees to prepare a transition plan. In 2021,...

Uddhav Sena wins 2 seats, BJP one in Maha council polls
Uddhav Sena wins 2 seats, BJP one in Maha council polls

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab on Monday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Mumbai Graduates constituency by defeating the BJP's Kiran Shelar.

Wimbledon PIX: Osaka overcomes Parry; Alcaraz cruises into 2nd rd
Wimbledon PIX: Osaka overcomes Parry; Alcaraz cruises into 2nd rd

IMAGES from Day 1 of all the action from the Wimbledon Championships played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances