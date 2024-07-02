Alliance with Shiv Sena time-tested friendship: Modi

Alliance with Shiv Sena time-tested friendship: ModiJuly 02, 2024 00:36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as a time-tested friendship, bound by common ideals and a shared vision for India's development.
Modi made these remarks when members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP called on him.
The newly elected MPs from Maharashtra congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third consecutive term in office and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.
"Had a great meeting with Shiv Sena MPs. Ours is not a political alliance - it is a time-tested friendship, bound together by common ideals and a shared vision for India's development," the prime minister said in a post on X.
Modi said it was commendable how Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and to fulfil the great Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals.
Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in September-October and the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP have announced to contest the polls as a coalition. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
India takes first steps to meet 2070 net-zero goal, Niti Aayog forms panels
Three years after India declared its goal to become a net-zero economy by 2070, the policy design for achieving the target has begun, with the NITI Aayog forming dedicated multi-sectoral committees to prepare a transition plan. In 2021,...