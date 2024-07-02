Alliance with Shiv Sena time-tested friendship: Modi





Modi made these remarks when members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP called on him.





The newly elected MPs from Maharashtra congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third consecutive term in office and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.





"Had a great meeting with Shiv Sena MPs. Ours is not a political alliance - it is a time-tested friendship, bound together by common ideals and a shared vision for India's development," the prime minister said in a post on X.





Modi said it was commendable how Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and to fulfil the great Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals.





Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in September-October and the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP have announced to contest the polls as a coalition. -- PTI

