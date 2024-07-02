Akhilesh@Parl: Don't trust EVMs even if I get 80/80





On EVMs, Akhilesh Yadav says, "EVM pe mujhe kal bhi bharosa nahi tha, aaj bhi nahi hai bharosa, mein 80/80 seats jeet jaun tab bhi nahi bharosa. The issue of EVM has not died."





Speaking on the Ayodhya results, he says, "The victory of Ayodhya is the democratic victory of the mature voter of India."





From Parliament: Speaking on the paper leaks issue in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says," Why are paper leaks happening? The truth is that this is being done by the government so that it doesn't have to give jobs to youth."