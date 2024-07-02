Akhilesh speaks on Agniveer, MSP, caste census

Akhilesh speaks on Agniveer, MSP, caste censusJuly 02, 2024 12:00
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav continues, "We are in favour of caste census. We can never accept the Agniveer scheme. When the INDIA alliance comes to power, the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped. Legal guarantee of MSP on crops has not been implemented. Horticulture crops should also be given MSP."
