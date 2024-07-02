RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh
July 02, 2024  21:35
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation/File image
Five Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, the police said. 

The gunfight took place in a forest under Kohkameta police station area in Abujhmad, a hilly forest area when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a senior police official said. 

"Five Naxalites have been killed in the action so far. The search operation is still underway in the area and further details are awaited," he said, adding that security personnel were reported to be safe. 

The operation, involving personnel of the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police from different districts, was launched on Sunday, police said. 

With the latest incident, the number of Maoists killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state has risen to 138. 

While 136 Maoists were gunned down in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur, two others were killed in Dhamtari district under the Raipur division. -- PTI
