RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5 kids die at MP shelter home, govt orders probe
July 02, 2024  20:59
image
As many as five children have died at a shelter home in Indore over the last three days while 31 other inmates have been hospitalised, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to order a high-level inquiry. 

While the exact reasons for the deaths were yet to be ascertained, food poisoning could be among the causes, a doctor said. 

More than 204 children, including orphans and those suffering from mental ailments, were housed at `Bal Ashram' shelter home of Shri Yugpurush Dham, NGO, in Malharganj police station limits, an official said. 

A sub-divisional magistrate was transferred after a video showing him laughing during a probe into the deaths surfaced on social media. 

While Shubh (8) died on Sunday after suffering from seizures, Karan (12), Akash (7), Chhota Govind (5) and Rani (11) died over the last two days, officials said. 

Additional deputy commissioner of police Alok Kumar Sharma said the exact cause of deaths will be known once post-mortem reports arrive. 

A total of 31 children are admitted to the Government Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital at present. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mid-sized cities to emerge as big demand centre for EVs: Report
Mid-sized cities to emerge as big demand centre for EVs: Report

The gap in demand for electric vehicles between large and mid-sized cities in the country is shrinking and the Tier-II 2 cities are likely to emerge as the next big demand centre for EVs, a report said on Tuesday. An analysis of the...

Women, children among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang
Women, children among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang

According to Sikandra Rao sub divisional magistrate Ravendra Kumar, the stampede took place when devotees tried to get a glimpse of the Bhole Baba, who conducted the 'satsang', at the end of the event.

MVA fields 3rd candidate for council polls, Uddhav 'confident' of winning
MVA fields 3rd candidate for council polls, Uddhav 'confident' of winning

The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday fielded Milind Narvekar, a close aide of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, in the biennial elections to 11 seats from the legislative council, taking the number of candidates in the fray to...

Rasqinha: Penalty corners key to India's medal hopes
Rasqinha: Penalty corners key to India's medal hopes

Legendary Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has laid out a clear challenge for the national men's team as they set their sights on a Paris Olympics medal

CJI on new criminal laws: Issues pending before SC, so won't comment
CJI on new criminal laws: Issues pending before SC, so won't comment

Amid a heated debate over the three new criminal laws, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday refused to comment on them, saying the issues arising from these statutes were pending before the Supreme Court.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances