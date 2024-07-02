5 kids die at MP shelter home, govt orders probe





While the exact reasons for the deaths were yet to be ascertained, food poisoning could be among the causes, a doctor said.





More than 204 children, including orphans and those suffering from mental ailments, were housed at `Bal Ashram' shelter home of Shri Yugpurush Dham, NGO, in Malharganj police station limits, an official said.





A sub-divisional magistrate was transferred after a video showing him laughing during a probe into the deaths surfaced on social media.





While Shubh (8) died on Sunday after suffering from seizures, Karan (12), Akash (7), Chhota Govind (5) and Rani (11) died over the last two days, officials said.





Additional deputy commissioner of police Alok Kumar Sharma said the exact cause of deaths will be known once post-mortem reports arrive.





A total of 31 children are admitted to the Government Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital at present. -- PTI

