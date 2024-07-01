RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Your habit to comment: Speaker chides Maran
July 01, 2024  14:11
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday chided DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, saying it has become a habit for him to make comments when someone is speaking. 

 His remarks came when BJP leader Anurag Thakur was initiating the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address. 

 "Senior leader Maran ki aadat pad gayi, baite baite comments karne ki (It has become a habit for Maran to make comments)," Birla said and asserted that such a thing was wrong. 

 Continuing his speech, Thakur took a swipe at the DMK and reminded them that one of their party leaders had termed 'sanatan dharma' as a disease that should be eradicated. 

 "When I talk about vikas and virasat (development and legacy)," it is the right for Maran to protest as his party leader only made comments against sanatan dharma. "Sanatan tha, Sanatan hai, Sanatan rahega (Sanatan was there, is there, will continue to be there)," Thakur said. 

 When some members in the Opposition benches protested, Birla intervened and said the member had mentioned that sanatan will continue to be there. "Do you have any objection with that," he asked. PTI
