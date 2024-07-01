RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Underground parking project at Deekshabhoomi stayed: Fadnavis after protests
July 01, 2024  17:45
A view of Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur/ANI Photo
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the underground parking project at Deekhshabhoomi monument in Nagpur has been stayed, the decision coming after hundreds of followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar held protests. 

Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers, mainly Dalits, at Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956. 

The protesters claimed the ongoing construction of the underground parking facility may cause structural damage to the revered memorial. 

Making a statement in the assembly, Fadnavis said, "The decision to stay the underground parking as part of the development plan has been taken considering the sentiments of locals. A meeting of all stakeholders will be convened and a decision will be taken through consensus." 

A sum of Rs 200 crore had been allocated for the Deekshabhoomi development plan, which was prepared in consultation with the Deekshabhoomi Memorial Trust, the deputy CM told the assembly. 

Earlier in the day, Nagpur police commissioner Ravindra Singhal said the situation at the site was under control. -- PTI
