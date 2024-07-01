TMC worker who beat couple sent for medical tests





In a viral video, he was seen beating up two people including a woman in a kangaroo court. He will be produced before the ACJM Court Islampur today.





He got the name JCB because he 'destroys his opposition', locals say.

Police registered a case on the basis of the video of the June 28 incident and arrested Tajimul of Dighalgaon village in Lakhipur gram panchayat under the Uttar Dinajur district.





On the Chopra incident, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee says, "Police are investigating the matter. I am not supposed to make any statement on (TMC MLA) Hamidul Rehman's statement. I can say that this thing should not have happened."

Tajmul Haque alias JCB, who is accused of beating two people including a woman in Chopra, West Bengal, was brought to a local hospital for medical examination after he was arrested by the police in Islampur.