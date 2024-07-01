RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Thank you to everyone who has been concerned: Luv on father Shatrughan's health
July 01, 2024  22:47
Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha
Actor Luv Sinha on Monday thanked well-wishers for their concern over his father Shatrughan Sinha's health, reiterating the veteran star-MP is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he developed a "strong fever" and not because he underwent a surgery. 

The 77-year-old was taken to the medical facility some time last week for an annual check-up as well. 

One should steer clear of "unverified news", Luv said. 

"In regard to my father's health I'd like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn't believe unverified news." 

"We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned," he wrote on X. 

Sinha, popular for '70s and '80s films such as Mere Apne, Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar and Dostana, was earlier this month elected as TMC MP from West Bengal's Asansol in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

On June 23, he and his wife, actor-politician Poonam Sinha hosted their actor-daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to her longtime partner and "Double XL" co-star Zaheer Iqbal. -- PTI
