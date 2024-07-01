RBI appoints two new executive directors

RBI appoints two new executive directorsJuly 01, 2024 21:28
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar Chowdhury and Charulatha S Kar as executive directors. Chowdhury and Kar will look after three departments each.
Kar has been appointed as executive director with effect from July 1 while Chowdhury has been appointed ED with effect from June 3, 2024, according to the RBI.
Prior to being promoted as executive director, Chowdhury was serving as chief general manager-in-charge in the department of supervision.
As executive director, he will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, foreign exchange department, and international department, the RBI said in a statement.
Prior to being promoted as executive director, Kar was serving as chief general manager-in-charge in the human resource management department, the RBI said in a separate statement.
She will look after the department of communication, human resource management department, and Right to Information (First Appellate Authority).
Kar is a post-graduate in commerce from the University of Mumbai and Diploma in Treasury and Forex management. She is also a Certified Associate of IIBF. -- PTI
