RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RBI appoints two new executive directors
July 01, 2024  21:28
image
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar Chowdhury and Charulatha S Kar as executive directors. Chowdhury and Kar will look after three departments each. 

Kar has been appointed as executive director with effect from July 1 while Chowdhury has been appointed ED with effect from June 3, 2024, according to the RBI. 

Prior to being promoted as executive director, Chowdhury was serving as chief general manager-in-charge in the department of supervision. 

As executive director, he will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, foreign exchange department, and international department, the RBI said in a statement. 

Prior to being promoted as executive director, Kar was serving as chief general manager-in-charge in the human resource management department, the RBI said in a separate statement. 

She will look after the department of communication, human resource management department, and Right to Information (First Appellate Authority). 

Kar is a post-graduate in commerce from the University of Mumbai and Diploma in Treasury and Forex management. She is also a Certified Associate of IIBF. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can't switch off mike: Birla, Dhankhar deny Oppn charge
Can't switch off mike: Birla, Dhankhar deny Oppn charge

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged MPs on Monday to follow the prescribed format while taking oath or affirmation and not add words as it lowered the dignity of the Constitution.

Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into 2nd round
Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into 2nd round

IMAGES from Day 1 of all the action from the Wimbledon Championships played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Monday.

Kharge's remarks in RS on PM poll speeches expunged
Kharge's remarks in RS on PM poll speeches expunged

The Rajya Sabha chairman asked him to authenticate his assertions and refused to accept newspaper clippings that the Congress leader showed to buttress his points.

Delhi FIR not first in country under new law; case dismissed, says Shah
Delhi FIR not first in country under new law; case dismissed, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Delhi case was not the first FIR registered in the country. He said the first case under the new laws was about a motorcycle theft registered in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior at 10 minutes past midnight.

In first speech in new LS, Mahua shows she's lost none of her fire
In first speech in new LS, Mahua shows she's lost none of her fire

"Last time I stood, I was not allowed to speak. The ruling party paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP," she said, referring to her suspension in the last session.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances