Rahul points out camera not on him in Parl today





It may be recalled that Sansad TV was in the eye of the storm for allegedly giving less screen time to opposition leaders last year when the Parliament was in session and Manipur was being talked about. The Congress had claimed the public broadcaster focused on the Lok Sabha Speaker '71 per cent of the time' during Rahul Gandhi's speech on Manipur violence.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi points out in Lok Sabha when the camera wasn't focusing on him during his speech.