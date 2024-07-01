RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul holds up pic of Lord Shiva... Speaker says...
July 01, 2024  15:10
image
Update: In a fiery speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, asserting that Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods.

 His remarks came during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened during Gandhi's speech, stating that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue. 

Gandhi retorted, saying "the BJP and the RSS are not the entire Hindu society". 

 The Congress leader further emphasised that all religions talk about courage, citing Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism to underline the importance of fearlessness.

 He accused the BJP of launching systematic attacks on the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India, noting that millions of people have resisted the ideas proposed by the ruling party. 

 "I was attacked on the orders of Prime Minister Modi. There were 20-plus cases (against me), (my) house was taken away, 55 hours of interrogation by the ED," Gandhi said. 

"Despite these challenges," the MP from Rae Bareli expressed pride in the collective effort to protect the Constitution. 

 "It feels nice that BJP people are now repeating 'Jai samvidhan' after me," he said. Gandhi also expressed his contentment at being in the opposition.

 "I am happy and proud to be in the opposition. For us, there is something more than power, it is the truth," he said.

 During his speech, Gandhi showed a picture of Lord Shiva, which prompted Speaker Om Birla to remind him that rules do not allow displaying placards in the House. Gandhi reiterated that all religions, including Islam and Sikhism, emphasise courage and the importance of being fearless. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP, RSS not entire Hindu community: Rahul vs PM in LS
BJP, RSS not entire Hindu community: Rahul vs PM in LS

Modi intervened during Gandhi's speech, stating that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue.

Rs 2000 notes: Rs 7,581 cr still with the public
Rs 2000 notes: Rs 7,581 cr still with the public

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said 97.87 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,581 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public. On May 19, 2023,...

Meet The Vada Pav Girl
Meet The Vada Pav Girl

Chandrika Dixit aka the Vada Pav girl from Delhi is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3 and we aren't surprised at all, courtesy how viral she's been on social media.

Credit Card Payments Will Be Blocked On Apps
Credit Card Payments Will Be Blocked On Apps

Some of the fintechs that will get impacted include Cred, Paytm, Phonepe and Amazon Pay, among others.

Is Sunita Williams In Danger?
Is Sunita Williams In Danger?

Astronauts aboard the space station have found themselves facing a foe far tinier than any rogue asteroid: A joint study by IIT-Madras and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory -- under Principal Investigator Kasthuri Venkateswaran -- has...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances