RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul Gandhi speaks on NEET in Parliament
July 01, 2024  15:57
image
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "NEET students spend years and years preparing for their exam. Their family supports them financially, and emotionally and the truth is that NEET students today do not believe in the exam because they are convinced that the exam is designed for rich people, not meritorious people. I have met several NEET students. Every single one of them tells me that the exam is designed to create a quota for rich people and to create a passage for them into the system and is designed not to help poor students...."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Records tumble as India crush SA in dominant Test win
Records tumble as India crush SA in dominant Test win

India inflicted a crushing 10-wicket defeat on South Africa in the one-off Women's Test in Chennai

IT, banking shares help Sensex gain 443 points at close
IT, banking shares help Sensex gain 443 points at close

Benchmark Sensex rose by 443 points to close at a new record high while Nifty settled above the 24,100 mark on Monday on buying in banking and IT shares in line with gains in Asian and European markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled...

'A chapter closes, but the legacy remains'
'A chapter closes, but the legacy remains'

The Men in Blue claimed the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

Kharge's remarks on PM poll speeches at RS expunged
Kharge's remarks on PM poll speeches at RS expunged

The Rajya Sabha chairman asked him to authenticate his assertions and refused to accept newspaper clippings that the Congress leader showed to buttress his points.

BJP, RSS not entire Hindu community: Rahul vs PM in LS
BJP, RSS not entire Hindu community: Rahul vs PM in LS

Modi intervened during Gandhi's speech, stating that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances