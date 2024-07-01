RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul enjoyed power without responsibility: BJP
July 01, 2024  13:09
image
BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday listed out various economic achievements of the NDA government in the last 10 years and took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he was enjoying power without responsibility till he became the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. 

Initiating the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Thakur said the Lok Sabha elections have kept those against the Constitution in the Opposition benches for the third time. 

 While congratulating Gandhi on becoming the Leader of Opposition, Thakur said the Congress leader now has power with responsibility and "absentee landlordism will not work". 

 For the last many years, Gandhi was enjoying power without responsibility, Thakur said and asserted that it was an "agnipariksha" for the Congress leader now. 

 "Will he sit in Lok Sabha all day?... he is not there (even) now," the BJP leader remarked. Gandhi was not in the House when Thakur made the remarks and there were protests from the Opposition members. 

 Thakur said India was once a fragile economy but in the last 10 years, the country has become the world's fifth-largest and also the fastest-growing economy in the world. 

"There was economic failure, crony capitalism and scams during the Congress rule while there have been no charges of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last 10 years," Thakur said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Are Airport Roofs Collapsing?
Why Are Airport Roofs Collapsing?

Are faulty design, hurried construction and private ownership to be blamed for the incidents of airport roofs crashing?

'I Was Laid Off. Can't Crack Interview'
'I Was Laid Off. Can't Crack Interview'

rediffGURU Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO of GoMoTech, offers expert advice on how to scale up in your career and life.

Oppn walks out after LS Speaker denies NEET debate
Oppn walks out after LS Speaker denies NEET debate

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of irregularities in NEET soon after the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, prompting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to assert that a separate discussion cannot be held till the House...

How Bhumi Spent Her English Holiday
How Bhumi Spent Her English Holiday

Nimrat's foodie holiday... Bipasha's fun time with Devi... Sidharth explores Europe...

'Team India To Stay Indoors'
'Team India To Stay Indoors'

'Nobody knows what's in store the next 24 hours. Unsure about travel plans.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances