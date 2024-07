Read the report here.

A mere objection to smoking by a group of travellers inside a train compartment has turned the world of Jammu-based Tushar Thakur upside down. The 23-year-old, who was on a trip to realise his dream of donning the olive green, was pushed off the moving train by three youths near the Ludhiana railway station, leaving him paralysed from the waist down for life.