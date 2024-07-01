PM may reply to Motion of Thanks debate tomorrow

PM may reply to Motion of Thanks debate tomorrowJuly 01, 2024 23:43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond on Tuesday evening to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, sources said.
The 16-hour debate in Lok Sabha commenced this morning, with the House set to sit till late Monday night.
The debate is likely to conclude on Tuesday evening, following which Modi would respond, the sources said.
The debate on the Motion of Thanks could not begin on Friday due to repeated disruptions caused by the Opposition over the NEET exam paper leak issue. -- PTI
