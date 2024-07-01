RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM may reply to Motion of Thanks debate tomorrow
July 01, 2024  23:43
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond on Tuesday evening to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, sources said. 

The 16-hour debate in Lok Sabha commenced this morning, with the House set to sit till late Monday night. 

The debate is likely to conclude on Tuesday evening, following which Modi would respond, the sources said. 

The debate on the Motion of Thanks could not begin on Friday due to repeated disruptions caused by the Opposition over the NEET exam paper leak issue. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sabalenka, Azarenka out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries
Sabalenka, Azarenka out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries

Sabalenka, who was set to face American Emina Bektas, was replaced in the draw by Russian Erika Andreeva, while fellow Belarusian Azarenka's spot was taken up by another lucky loser in Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot.

Euro PIX: Kolo Muani scores late as France beat Belgium
Euro PIX: Kolo Muani scores late as France beat Belgium

Images from the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between France and Belgium, at Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany, on Monday.

India takes first steps to meet 2070 net-zero goal, Niti Aayog forms panels
India takes first steps to meet 2070 net-zero goal, Niti Aayog forms panels

Three years after India declared its goal to become a net-zero economy by 2070, the policy design for achieving the target has begun, with the NITI Aayog forming dedicated multi-sectoral committees to prepare a transition plan. In 2021,...

Uddhav Sena wins 2 seats, BJP one in Maha council polls
Uddhav Sena wins 2 seats, BJP one in Maha council polls

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab on Monday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Mumbai Graduates constituency by defeating the BJP's Kiran Shelar.

Wimbledon PIX: Osaka overcomes Parry; Alcaraz cruises into 2nd rd
Wimbledon PIX: Osaka overcomes Parry; Alcaraz cruises into 2nd rd

IMAGES from Day 1 of all the action from the Wimbledon Championships played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances