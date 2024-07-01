RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pawan Kalyan rejects salary over Andhra's financial crisis
July 01, 2024  23:04
Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan/ANI Photo
Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan/ANI Photo
Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday said he declined to accept his salary and any special allowances, including new furniture for his office, considering the precarious financial condition of the state. 

The deputy CM said that officials at his camp office recently asked him about its renovation and purchase of furniture, but he rejected those privileges. 

"They (officials) asked what to do about the camp office (renovation) and repairs. I told them not to do anything and leave it alone. I told them not to buy any new furniture and I will bring it on my own if it is needed," said Kalyan, addressing a meeting after he participated in the welfare pension disbursal programme. 

The actor-politician further mentioned that officials from the Secretariat came to get his signature on documents related to his salary of Rs 35,000 for attending the House for three days. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'God's Plan': SKY downplays role in iconic catch
'God's Plan': SKY downplays role in iconic catch

Suryakumar's decision-making and awareness was also applauded by India's fielding coach T Dilip.

Hurricane havoc: T20 WC champs wait in Barbados for airport reopening
Hurricane havoc: T20 WC champs wait in Barbados for airport reopening

Indian cricket team remains stranded in Barbados due to hurricane

Medha Patkar gets 5 months jail in 23-yearr-old defamation case
Medha Patkar gets 5 months jail in 23-yearr-old defamation case

The court sentenced Patkar after considering the evidence before it and the fact that the case went on for over two decades.

GST collection rises 8% to Rs 1.74 lakh cr in Jun
GST collection rises 8% to Rs 1.74 lakh cr in Jun

The gross GST collection increased 8 per cent to Rs 1.74 lakh crore in June, sources said on Monday. The government, however, has discontinued the official release of monthly GST collection data, they added. Sources said the gross...

Afghan women aim for cricket comeback as refugees
Afghan women aim for cricket comeback as refugees

In a letter written to the global governing body, the women cricketers praised the splendid performance of the men's team in the T20 World Cup but rued that they were not getting opportunities to flourish.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances