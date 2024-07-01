RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Northwest India records warmest June since 1901: IMD
July 01, 2024  17:21
Northwest India recorded its warmest June last month since 1901, with a mean temperature of 31.73 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

 The monthly average maximum temperature in the region settled at 38.02 degrees Celsius, 1.96 degrees Celsius above normal. The average minimum temperature stood at 25.44 degrees Celsius, 1.35 degrees Celsius above normal, according to IMD data. Northwest India recorded a mean temperature of 31.73 degrees Celsius in June, 1.65 degrees Celsius above normal and the highest since 1901, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. 

 Northeast India recorded a 33 per cent rainfall deficit in June, which Mohapatra attributed to the sluggish advance of the monsoon over the northern and eastern parts of the country due to the lack of weather systems. 

 "Only one low-pressure area developed towards the end of June. Normally, we get three low-pressure systems. The Madden-Julian Oscillation was not favourable, and therefore, we could not get enhanced convection and low-pressure systems," he said. 

 The absence of active western disturbances, mainly during the June 10 to June 19 period, was also a reason for the longer dry spell and heat wave prevailing over northwest and central India. He said only three western disturbances, against a normal of four to five, were observed across north India (June 5-10, June 19-25, and June 26-28). PTI
