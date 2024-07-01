RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


New Army Chief's family cherishes historic moment
July 01, 2024  10:24
image
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi touches the feet of his brother and other relatives as he takes over as the new Chief of Army Staff.

An ace infantry officer with vast experience in operations, General Upendra Dwivedi, took over the command of the Indian Army on Sunday. The 30th Chief of the Indian Army belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and was Vice Chief of Army Staff from February this year. He hails from Madhya Pradesh and has studied in Sainik School Rewa (MP).

 He joined the prestigious National Defence Academy in January 1981 and was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles on December 15, 1984, which he later commanded in the Kashmir valley and the deserts of Rajasthan.
