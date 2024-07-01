RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi, BJP, RSS, not entire Hindu community: Rahul
July 01, 2024  14:55
From Parliament: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "There has been a systematic and a full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on Constitution. Many of us were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail. Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power & wealth, aggression on poor & Dalits and minorities was crushed. 

"I was attacked by the order of Govt of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED." 

PM Modi is present in Lok Sabha.

"The PM says that (Mahatma) Gandhi is dead and Gandhi was revived by a movie. Can you understand the ignorance?' Another thing I noticed is that it is not just one religion that talks about courage. All religions talk about courage.

"All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear... But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth, 'Aap Hindu ho hi nahi'.

After LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attacks him, PM Modi responds by saying, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter."

Rahul Gandhi says, "Modi, BJP, RSS not the entire Hindu community."
