Markets trade firm amid buying in blue-chip stocks





The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 69.63 points to 79,102.36 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 37.85 points to 24,048.45. Among the Sensex pack, Maruti, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Nestle were the biggest gainers. NTPC, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday amid buying in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel along with a rally in Asian markets.