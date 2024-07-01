RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Manipur CM denies report on resignation, asks media not to spread rumours
July 01, 2024  19:11
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday described a report on his resignation as unfounded and asked the media not to spread rumours. 

Singh also claimed that it is an attempt by political rivals who want to take advantage of the prevailing situation in the state which has been in the grip of violence since May last year. 

His statement came three days after a media outlet reported that Singh is likely to resign soon. 

"Manipur is passing through a troubled time. In such a crucial time, the leaders of Manipur can't afford to be weak. We are fully confident of our abilities," the chief minister said. 

Addressing the Manipur issue is more important, Singh told reporters after attending a programme in Imphal on the implementation of three new criminal laws across the country. 

"The rumours (on resignation) are possibly spread by those who want to be CM and ministers, as well as the opposition,' he said. The chief minister said that his government communicates regularly with the PMO and the Union home ministry on the Manipur situation. 

"If we leave, who will lead the people? More chaos will be created. We have to guide the people," said Singh who heads a BJP government in the northeastern state. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MP ministers to pay their income tax ending 52-year-old rule
MP ministers to pay their income tax ending 52-year-old rule

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to amend the Madhya Pradesh Minister (Salary and Allowance) Amendment Bill, 2024, and make a provision for state ministers to deposit their income tax instead of the government bearing such...

Sabalenka pulls out of Wimbledon due to shoulder injury
Sabalenka pulls out of Wimbledon due to shoulder injury

The Belarusian, who was set to face American Emina Bektas, was replaced in the draw by Russian lucky loser Erika Andreeva.

Chennai, Delhi miss out: Gukesh will take on Ding Liren in Singapore
Chennai, Delhi miss out: Gukesh will take on Ding Liren in Singapore

Gukesh won't challenge Liren on home turf; Singapore wins bid for World Championships match

Afridi slams Babar, praises Rohit's leadership
Afridi slams Babar, praises Rohit's leadership

Afridi said Rohit instils a sense of self-belief in his team with his aggressive style of play.

In first speech in new LS, Mahua shows she's lost none of her fire
In first speech in new LS, Mahua shows she's lost none of her fire

"Last time I stood, I was not allowed to speak. The ruling party paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP," she said, referring to her suspension in the last session.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances