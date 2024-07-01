Manipur CM denies report on resignation, asks media not to spread rumours





Singh also claimed that it is an attempt by political rivals who want to take advantage of the prevailing situation in the state which has been in the grip of violence since May last year.





His statement came three days after a media outlet reported that Singh is likely to resign soon.





"Manipur is passing through a troubled time. In such a crucial time, the leaders of Manipur can't afford to be weak. We are fully confident of our abilities," the chief minister said.





Addressing the Manipur issue is more important, Singh told reporters after attending a programme in Imphal on the implementation of three new criminal laws across the country.





"The rumours (on resignation) are possibly spread by those who want to be CM and ministers, as well as the opposition,' he said. The chief minister said that his government communicates regularly with the PMO and the Union home ministry on the Manipur situation.





"If we leave, who will lead the people? More chaos will be created. We have to guide the people," said Singh who heads a BJP government in the northeastern state. -- PTI

