Lonavala drowning: All 5 bodies found, search ends
July 01, 2024  21:00
image
The bodies of all five people swept away in a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area were found on Monday with that of the last missing person, a 4-year-old boy, being fished out in the evening, an official said. 

The five, comprising a woman and four children, drowned at around 12:30pm on Sunday and bodies of three of them were recovered some hours later, while that of a girl was fished out earlier on Monday morning, he said. 

"The body of Adnan Ansari was recovered this evening, after which the search operation was called off," said Suhas Jagtap, senior inspector of Lonavala police station. 

The bodies of Shahista Liaqat Ansari (36), Amina Adil Ansari (13) and Umera Adil Ansari (8) were found by rescuers some hours after search-and-rescue operations started at the site on Sunday afternoon. 

Police, Navy divers and other rescue teams resumed the search for the two missing children on Monday and recovered the body of Mariya Ansari (9) from a reservoir near the accident spot. 

A video of the incident showed some 9-10 persons holding on to each other while water gushed downhill all around them, before a woman and a boy and then a girl get swept away as their grip loosened. -- PTI
