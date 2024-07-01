RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lawyer's murder: Police remand of JK HC Bar Association ex-chief extended by 6 days
July 01, 2024  20:29
The police remand of Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, was extended by six days by a designated NIA court in Jammu on Monday. 

Qayoom was arrested on June 25 for his alleged involvement in the murder conspiracy of fellow advocate Babar Qadri in 2020. 

The 76-year-old accused, a prominent figure in Kashmir associated with the All Party Hurriyat Conference, was taken into custody by the State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir police. 

Qadri, a human rights expert, was fatally shot at his residence in September 2020. During the court proceedings, the judge noted that the investigation is still at an initial stage and further remand of the accused is necessary for the progress of the case. 

"After considering the rival submissions of the parties, perusal of the latest entries in the case-diary and giving thoughtful consideration to the matter, it is noticed that investigation of the case...is still at an initial stage." 

"Therefore, his further detention in the custody of the police is imperative as the investigation agency is required to be afforded an opportunity to elicit all the possible information from the accused for further progress of the investigation," third additional district and sessions judge (TADA/POTA) Jatinder Singh Jamwal said in his two-page order. -- PTI
