Kejriwal challenges arrest by CBI in Delhi HC
July 01, 2024  12:32
image
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged in Delhi High Court on Monday his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. 

 The AAP national convenor also challenged a trial court's June 26 order by which he was remanded to three-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

 On June 29, he was sent to judicial custody till July 12 by the trial court. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail, where he was in judicial custody in a related money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. PTI
