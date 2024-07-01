RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Justice replaces punishment today: HM on new laws
July 01, 2024  14:38
Justice replaces punishment in the three new criminal laws that came into force today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today. Shah, who led the exercise to review the country's criminal law system, told the media today that 77 years after Independence, the country has a completely 'swadeshi' legal system.

With the overhaul of the colonial-era criminal code, an "Indian soul" has been added to the justice system, he said, "The provisions are such they many groups would be benefited. Many sections from the British era have been replaced by sections in sync with today."

On crimes relating to violence against women,  Shah said the new law provides for recording the survivor's statement at her home and also mentioned an online FIR facility that will shield her from social stigma.
