RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I don't switch off mic, control not with me: Speaker
July 01, 2024  11:59
image
In the Lok Sabha today: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi raises the NEET irregularities issue, in the House. He says, "A message is disseminated to the country, from Parliament. We want to give a message to students that NEET issue is important for the Parliament. So, to send this message we want the Parliament to discuss this." 

 Earlier Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the House congratulated Skipper Rohit Sharma and entire Team India on winning the T20 World Cup. 

Amid Opposition protest in the Lok Sabha, the Speaker says, "Outside the House, some MPs level allegations that the Speaker switches off the mic. The control of the mic is not in the hands of the one who sits on the Chair."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Growth, valuations support Ashok Leyland as competition rises in industry
Growth, valuations support Ashok Leyland as competition rises in industry

The stock of commercial vehicle (CV) company Ashok Leyland is up 46 per cent in the past three months, gaining despite worries about a slowdown in sales volume. Brokerages have a mixed view on the country's second-largest medium and...

'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will Boost Markets'
'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will Boost Markets'

'Like every Budget, this time, too, there is chatter around tinkering with the long-term capital gains tax.' 'Investors may not want to jump into the markets until there is clarity on this front.'

No Head Coach till SL series; Hardik likely to succeed Rohit
No Head Coach till SL series; Hardik likely to succeed Rohit

'...VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but new coach will join from Sri Lanka series'

How Kalki's Bujji Was Born
How Kalki's Bujji Was Born

'Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X.'

Dinesh Karthik named RCB's batting coach, mentor
Dinesh Karthik named RCB's batting coach, mentor

'Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I'm truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances