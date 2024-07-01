I don't switch off mic, control not with me: Speaker

I don't switch off mic, control not with me: SpeakerJuly 01, 2024 11:59
In the Lok Sabha today: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi raises the NEET irregularities issue, in the House. He says, "A message is disseminated to the country, from Parliament. We want to give a message to students that NEET issue is important for the Parliament. So, to send this message we want the Parliament to discuss this."
Earlier Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the House congratulated Skipper Rohit Sharma and entire Team India on winning the T20 World Cup.
Amid Opposition protest in the Lok Sabha, the Speaker says, "Outside the House, some MPs level allegations that the Speaker switches off the mic. The control of the mic is not in the hands of the one who sits on the Chair."
