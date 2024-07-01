Fleeing in woman's dress, wife's attacker caught in Odisha bus





The 42-year-old man was sitting in the bus among women passengers wearing a blue kameez and a pink legging.





He also had a red bindi on his forehead and a dupatta with which he had covered his face.





However, the woman sitting next to him noticed his stubble through the dupatta and raised an alarm.





As he tried to flee, other passengers stopped him and informed the police.





He was arrested later, said Pradeep Pradhan, an officer of Kenrapara district police.





The passengers were not aware that the man, identified as Bikram Das, was fleeing after assaulting his wife and brother-in-law in Madhusudanpur village under Patkura police station. -- PTI

