RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
First case under new penal code registered in Delhi
July 01, 2024  09:26
Representational image
Representational image
The first FIR under Section Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, was registered at Kamla Market Police Station in the national capital Delhi. Three new criminal laws come into effect from today. 

 The case has been registered against a street vendor under Section 285 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstruction under foot over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station and making sales. 

 According to the FIR, the accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Barh, Bihar. The police in the FIR mentioned that the accused was selling tobacco and water on a cart near the main road, which was causing hindrance and trouble to the commuters. 

When the police patrolling in that area asked the accused to remove his cart, he ignored the officials. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the CrPC with Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act has been replaced with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has 358 sections (instead of 511 sections of IPC). 

A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the Sanhita, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 crimes. The amount of fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced in six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed in the Act

 Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita has 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the Sanhita and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it. The act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places. 

A total of 14 sections have been repealed and removed in the Sanhita. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions (instead of the original 167 provisions, and a total of 24 provisions have been changed. Two new provisions and six sub- provisions have been added and six provisions have been repealed or deleted in the Adhiniyam.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's T20 World Cup Win: The IPL Effect
India's T20 World Cup Win: The IPL Effect

Believe it or not, this is the first T20 World Cup won by India after the launch of the IPL in 2008 -- after 16 seasons of the T20 league.

Hurricane Beryl delays World champions' return to India
Hurricane Beryl delays World champions' return to India

Reports said that hurricane Beryl, originating in the Atlantic, had intensified with maximum sustained winds of 210 kmph.

How Villagers Risk Their Lives For Water
How Villagers Risk Their Lives For Water

The women of this village in Nashik still climb into a well to fetch water for their families.

Why Are Airport Roofs Collapsing?
Why Are Airport Roofs Collapsing?

Are faulty design, hurried construction and private ownership to be blamed for the incidents of airport roofs crashing?

'It Wasn't A Dream. We Are World Champions'
'It Wasn't A Dream. We Are World Champions'

A heartwarming image went viral, capturing Suryakumar Yadav celebrating with the World Cup trophy alongside his wife Devisha Shetty.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances