First case under new penal code registered in Delhi





The case has been registered against a street vendor under Section 285 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstruction under foot over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station and making sales.





According to the FIR, the accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Barh, Bihar. The police in the FIR mentioned that the accused was selling tobacco and water on a cart near the main road, which was causing hindrance and trouble to the commuters.





When the police patrolling in that area asked the accused to remove his cart, he ignored the officials. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the CrPC with Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act has been replaced with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has 358 sections (instead of 511 sections of IPC).





A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the Sanhita, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 crimes. The amount of fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced in six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed in the Act.





Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita has 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the Sanhita and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it. The act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places.





A total of 14 sections have been repealed and removed in the Sanhita. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions (instead of the original 167 provisions, and a total of 24 provisions have been changed. Two new provisions and six sub- provisions have been added and six provisions have been repealed or deleted in the Adhiniyam.

The first FIR under Section Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, was registered at Kamla Market Police Station in the national capital Delhi. Three new criminal laws come into effect from today.