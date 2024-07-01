RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi govt's mohalla bus service likely to be rolled out within a month
July 01, 2024  19:34
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot test rides the newly introduced Mohalla Bus/ANI Photo
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot test rides the newly introduced Mohalla Bus/ANI Photo
The Delhi government's ambitious Mohalla bus service is expected to be rolled out within a month with transport minister Kailash Gahlot forming a committee to inspect approved prototype of the bus. 

 The Mohalla Bus Scheme aims to deploy nine-metre-long electric buses to provide neighbourhood or feeder bus services. 

The Kejriwal government plans to introduce 2,180 such buses by 2025, catering specifically to areas which have limited road width or which witness overcrowding. 

The prototype of the bus has already been approved, officials said. 

"The inspection of the bus is already going on at Manesar in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. 

The minister has also formed a committee to inspect the bus in terms of the specifications required by the department. 

"This will take a fortnight. We hope to complete this process by July 7. Following these clearances, the buses will be put on the roads for trial for a week," said an official privy to the development. 

The committee formed by the minister comprises officials from DIMTS, DTC and the transport department. 

After the trial is completed, orders will be placed with the concerned company. 

"It depends on the production of these buses by the company. As soon as we receive the first lot, we plan to roll out the scheme," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MP ministers to pay their income tax ending 52-year-old rule
MP ministers to pay their income tax ending 52-year-old rule

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to amend the Madhya Pradesh Minister (Salary and Allowance) Amendment Bill, 2024, and make a provision for state ministers to deposit their income tax instead of the government bearing such...

Sabalenka pulls out of Wimbledon due to shoulder injury
Sabalenka pulls out of Wimbledon due to shoulder injury

The Belarusian, who was set to face American Emina Bektas, was replaced in the draw by Russian lucky loser Erika Andreeva.

Chennai, Delhi miss out: Gukesh will take on Ding Liren in Singapore
Chennai, Delhi miss out: Gukesh will take on Ding Liren in Singapore

Gukesh won't challenge Liren on home turf; Singapore wins bid for World Championships match

Afridi slams Babar, praises Rohit's leadership
Afridi slams Babar, praises Rohit's leadership

Afridi said Rohit instils a sense of self-belief in his team with his aggressive style of play.

In first speech in new LS, Mahua shows she's lost none of her fire
In first speech in new LS, Mahua shows she's lost none of her fire

"Last time I stood, I was not allowed to speak. The ruling party paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP," she said, referring to her suspension in the last session.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances