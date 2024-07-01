Delhi govt's mohalla bus service likely to be rolled out within a month





The Mohalla Bus Scheme aims to deploy nine-metre-long electric buses to provide neighbourhood or feeder bus services.





The Kejriwal government plans to introduce 2,180 such buses by 2025, catering specifically to areas which have limited road width or which witness overcrowding.





The prototype of the bus has already been approved, officials said.





"The inspection of the bus is already going on at Manesar in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.





The minister has also formed a committee to inspect the bus in terms of the specifications required by the department.





"This will take a fortnight. We hope to complete this process by July 7. Following these clearances, the buses will be put on the roads for trial for a week," said an official privy to the development.





The committee formed by the minister comprises officials from DIMTS, DTC and the transport department.





After the trial is completed, orders will be placed with the concerned company.





"It depends on the production of these buses by the company. As soon as we receive the first lot, we plan to roll out the scheme," he added. -- PTI

